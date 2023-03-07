Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

