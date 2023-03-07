Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,316 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

