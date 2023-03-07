Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,329 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

