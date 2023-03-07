Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.59 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

