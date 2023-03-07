Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,484 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 124,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 644.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 226,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after buying an additional 210,512 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

OVV stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

