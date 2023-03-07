Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 158,948 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.