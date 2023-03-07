BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
BayCom Trading Down 1.3 %
BCML opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.
BayCom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.
