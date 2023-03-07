Royal Bank of Canada Has $16.71 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Garmin worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

