Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.61% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.9 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

EGLE stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $735.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.03%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading

