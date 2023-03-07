FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.