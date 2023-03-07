DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

DXC stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,353,000 after acquiring an additional 294,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.