Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $17.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 160,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

