Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 2,751 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 251.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $2,572,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

DXD stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

