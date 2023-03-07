Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.50.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.