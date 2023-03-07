Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,705 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NUV stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.