Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 308,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,894,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 142,773 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

