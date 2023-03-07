Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $699.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.81. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

