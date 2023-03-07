Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 315 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 91.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $310.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EPAM Systems

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.