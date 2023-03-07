Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $214,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 532.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

