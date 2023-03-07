Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 3,421 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at $34,480,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.44.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

