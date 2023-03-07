7,293 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 1,798.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXC opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.