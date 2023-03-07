Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Transocean Stock Up 1.1 %

RIG stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.