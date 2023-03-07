Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 8,281 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

