Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Genius Brands International worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.