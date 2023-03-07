Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $208,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,521,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 208,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 700.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 46,551 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

