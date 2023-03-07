Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $203,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

