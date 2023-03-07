Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $97,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

