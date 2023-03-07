Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,368 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

