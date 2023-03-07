Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Splunk

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

