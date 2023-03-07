Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Price Performance

JHMF opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

