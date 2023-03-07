Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 937 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

