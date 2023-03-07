Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Separately, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 240.4% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QDPL opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.