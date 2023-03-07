ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 12.02% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Trading Up 3.2 %

UBR opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

