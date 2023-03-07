John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMH opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.