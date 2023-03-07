Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust Chindia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,859.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

First Trust Chindia ETF Stock Performance

FNI opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

About First Trust Chindia ETF

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

