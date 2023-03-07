Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $528,000 Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 313.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

