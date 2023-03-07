Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 17,185 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,000,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $49.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

