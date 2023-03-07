Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,481,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 237,384 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 243,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 422.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,609 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

