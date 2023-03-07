Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

