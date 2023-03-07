Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Thomas Krywe Sells 19,655 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,052,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,391.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spire Global alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $23,242.74.

Spire Global Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.