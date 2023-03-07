Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $466,000 in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

