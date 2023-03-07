Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.80% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.
JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $63.91.
