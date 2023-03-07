Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.18% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCLN opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

