Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

NYSEARCA ECNS opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

