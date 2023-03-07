1,011 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

