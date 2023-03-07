Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $472,000 in Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.65% of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF by 1,094.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Energy ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI China Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CHIE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Global X MSCI China Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Global X MSCI China Energy ETF Profile

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.