Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 19,478 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 66,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS HEEM opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

