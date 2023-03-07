Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Theresa Condor Sells 30,294 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,226,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36.

Spire Global Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

