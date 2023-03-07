Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $103.76 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $103,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

