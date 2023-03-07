Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 409,683 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Apollo Global Management worth $104,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

